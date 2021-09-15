Fallen Maine State Troopers honored with sections of state highway

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) -In the 100 year history of the Maine State Police, twelve troopers have died in the line of duty.

A new law passed in June dictates each fallen trooper will be honored for their service with a mile of state highway dedicated in their name.

Wednesday morning, the first dedication was for Trooper Drew Griffith in Thomaston. Lt. Patrick Hood with Maine State

”He was out on routine patrol in the early morning hours in 1996. He saw a violation and he made a u-turn, as we often do in traffic, and he was struck.”

”Out of the twelve we know of nine families that are still living relatives that we have invited to do the official unveiling.” says Timothy Culbert, President of the Maine Retired Troopers Organization.

Kate Braestrup, chaplain for the Maine Warden Service and Drew Griffith’s widow, was one of the family members on hand for the ceremony. “He would have loved it but what he really would have loved was the collection of law enforcement who were here including his own daughter who is a detective for Rockland. He would have loved that. He was very much a connector.”

Anne Griffith was three when her father died, and is now a detective with the Rockland Police Department. “We grew up in a law enforcement family so I’ve known almost everybody here my whole life and they haven’t forgotten us. Still very much a part of the family. That means a lot, represents a commitment to keeping the memory alive.”

”It’s made such a connection between our family and all the law enforcement families in Maine who’ve lost people in the line of duty.” says Braestrup.

“Not only the state police but today we had the warden service, we had Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Thomaston Police Department, all here to celebrate the family of law enforcement.” says Lt. Hood.

“I believe very strongly that when we honor the dead we’re actually honoring the living.” says Braestrup. “All of the law enforcement who see that sign to know that we’re recognizing them, we’re recognizing that they’re job isn’t like other jobs, that there is this additional risk of loss.”

Lt. Hood says the “For the next 100 years, the troopers who replace us one at a time…they’ll know who Drew Griffith was, and what he stood for.”

Trooper Charles Black, shot during an armed robbery in 1964, also had his sign unveiled in York this afternoon.

The remaining 10 troopers will have their signs unveiled as time allows.

Maine State Police Fallen Trooper Sign Locations and Routes

Detective Ben Campbell, (4/3/2019)

Hampden, Route 202 Beginning at the Bangor-Hampden town line and extending south one mile

Detective Glenn Strange, (10/17/1997)

Houlton, Route 1 Beginning at the Littleton-Houlton town line and extending south one mile

Trooper James Drew Griffith, (4/15/1996)

Thomaston, Route 1 Beginning at the intersection with Dexter St and extending south one mile

Trooper Jeff Parola, (11/13/1994)

Sidney, Route 104 Begin 0.5 miles north of Lyons Road and extending south one mile

Lt. Rene Goupil, (1/23/1990)

Saco, Route 1 Beginning at the intersection of Route 98 and extending south one mile

Detective Giles Landry, (3/32/1989)

Leeds, Route 202 Beginning at the Leeds/Greene town line extending north one mile

Trooper Michael Veilleux, (6/17/1986)

Dayton, Route 35 Beginning at the Lyman/Dayton town line and extending north one mile

Trooper Tom Merry, (7/12/1980)

Palmyra Route 2 Beginning at the Newport/Palmyra town line and extending west one mile

Trooper Charles Black, (7/9/1964)

York Route 1 Beginning at the intersection with Animal Park Rd and extending north on Route 1 one mile

Trooper Frank Wing, (7/19/1928)

Millinocket, Route 11 Beginning at the intersection of the Golden Rd and extending south one mile

Patrolman Fred Foster, (8/30/1925)

Belfast, Route 3 Beginning at Schoodic Drive and extending west one mile

Patrolman Emery Gooch, (8/9/24)

Mattawamkeag, Route 2 Beginning at the intersection of Route 157 and extending north for one mile

