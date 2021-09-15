COVID 19 vax booster information coming soon

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says it is too early to give people definitive answers about COVID-19 boosters, but that will change soon.

Dr. Nirav Shah says a federal advisory committee will be meeting in the coming days.

Better information should be available in the next week.

He says he addressed the issue during Wednesday afternoon’s media briefing because the CDC has been inundated with questions about when and how to get a booster.

“Getting a booster, though it may be important is not the same type of thing as getting your first shot was, that was a different time and a different place,” said Shah. “There isn’t the same sense of medical urgency. For boosters, based on the data that we’ve seen so far are more in the category of like the flu shot, something you should do as the as we get into that season.”

Some immunocompromised people have already begun to receive boosters.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only version currently approved, but that too is soon expected to change.

