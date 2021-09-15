Calais organizations receive $3 million for low-income senior housing

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - More than three million dollars in federal funding will go toward renovating housing for low-income seniors in Calais.

Senator Susan Collins says the money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Collins had written a letter in support of the project.

The money will assist with the renovation of the St. Croix Apartments.

Collins says the complex had lost HUD assistance due to poor management, but it’s now under new ownership.

