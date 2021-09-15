Advertisement

Brownville infant facing serious heart complications, family asks for support

Bradley Hanson
Bradley Hanson(Desiree Abbott)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family from Brownville is asking the community for support as they navigate a serious medical diagnosis for their infant son.

Bradley Hanson will be two months old on Thursday, September 16th.

His parents say he was born with a heart murmur, which doctors hoped would go away on its own. Instead, his symptoms worsened.

Last week, he was rushed to a Boston hospital after tests revealed he had a narrow aortic valve.

Bradley underwent surgery over the weekend, and now his parents are waiting to hear if he’ll need another operation.

“It’s been very scary,” said Desiree Abbott, Bradley’s mom. “All I’ve wanted to do is pick him up and hold him. When he got his tube out, they told me that he was going to be a healthy little boy, he was gonna be happy. His stats were looking good, and then I watched my nurses eyes go big and she goes pale white and the next thing I know we got 10 people in here and a crash cart.”

“We haven’t been able to hold him or anything like that because of his breathing tube and a lot of the IVs that are in him right now,” said Travis Hanson, Bradley’s dad. “So he’s pretty much pretty sleepy all the time because they’re keeping him sedated.”

Bradley’s dad Travis works as a truck driver and has taken an indefinite leave of absence so he can be with his family.

They say they’re leaning on friends and family during this time.

“We are living off coffee and prayers,” Abbott said in an email to TV5.

They have a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills, travel expenses, and other costs they accumulate during this time.

If you’d like to contribute, click here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
672 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths
Nurses reflect on increase in COVID-19 patients at Bangor hospital
Jacob Campbell
Family, friends remember teenager killed in Garland crash
Officials say one man died from injuries as a result of jumping out of a window on the top floor.
3 teens charged with setting deadly Lewiston apartment building fire
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated

Latest News

The grant programs aim to develop and strengthen law enforcement and victim services.
Maine receives $1.4 million to combat violence against women
Senator Collins supported the project.
Calais organizations receive $3 million for low-income senior housing
Wellspring 5K Race for Recovery, file photo
Wellspring’s 5K Race for Recovery going virtual again this weekend
A husband and wife here in Bangor both died with COVID-19 within days of each other.
Husband and wife die within days of each other with COVID-19