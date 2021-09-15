Brownville infant facing serious heart complications, family asks for support

BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family from Brownville is asking the community for support as they navigate a serious medical diagnosis for their infant son.

Bradley Hanson will be two months old on Thursday, September 16th.

His parents say he was born with a heart murmur, which doctors hoped would go away on its own. Instead, his symptoms worsened.

Last week, he was rushed to a Boston hospital after tests revealed he had a narrow aortic valve.

Bradley underwent surgery over the weekend, and now his parents are waiting to hear if he’ll need another operation.

“It’s been very scary,” said Desiree Abbott, Bradley’s mom. “All I’ve wanted to do is pick him up and hold him. When he got his tube out, they told me that he was going to be a healthy little boy, he was gonna be happy. His stats were looking good, and then I watched my nurses eyes go big and she goes pale white and the next thing I know we got 10 people in here and a crash cart.”

“We haven’t been able to hold him or anything like that because of his breathing tube and a lot of the IVs that are in him right now,” said Travis Hanson, Bradley’s dad. “So he’s pretty much pretty sleepy all the time because they’re keeping him sedated.”

Bradley’s dad Travis works as a truck driver and has taken an indefinite leave of absence so he can be with his family.

They say they’re leaning on friends and family during this time.

“We are living off coffee and prayers,” Abbott said in an email to TV5.

They have a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills, travel expenses, and other costs they accumulate during this time.

