Brewer votes to allow adult use marijuana retail and testing facilities

This is the final step in a years-long process.
This is the final step in a years-long process.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) -The City of Brewer took its final step in allowing adult use marijuana at today’s City Council meeting.

The council passed an order amending the land use code, zoning districts and performance standards to allow adult use marijuana for retail and testing.

Previously, adult use marijuana stores and testing facilities had been prohibited under the land use code.

The zoning change allows for shops to set up in the professional business zone, mainly along Dirigo Drive. There is already a medical marijuana dispensary there.

Mayor Michele Daniels says her team has researched the topic for years, and it’s an exciting time for the city.

”Well, more business,” Daniels said. “The ability to have some of the areas that have not had businesses in them, have business. So, it’s come to a point where we think that Brewer is ready for it. I’ve spoken to citizens all over, and I have not had one person against it.”

Any marijuana facility in Brewer must be at least 500 feet from schools or places of worship.

