Bangor Public Works unaffected by COVID or worker shortages

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works crews say they are ahead of schedule on many of their paving projects around the city.

Since July they have paved more than 8,000 feet of roads with another 7,000 ready to go.

They say they have not been affected by either COVID or the national worker shortage.

Since they’re only 11 weeks into this year’s paving season, they say that a number of major roadways and side streets will all likely get done before the winter.

”We have some in the tree streets, we have some over here in the Fairmount District. It’s east side west side mix, it really is all over the place. Big chunk on outer Union Street. We got a lot of positive comments about that because it was really in rough shape,” said Aaron Huotari, Director of Bangor Public Works.

There is still about 10,000 feet of roadway that they hoping to start working on by next spring.

Maine DOT is in charge of the paving projects going on at Stillwater Avenue in Bangor and around the Mall.

