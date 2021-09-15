Advertisement

777 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

66 patients in critical care, 39 on ventilators
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - 777 new coronavirus cases in Maine and 5 more deaths according to the Maine CDC.

Two residents each in Penobscot and Hancock counties. The fifth was from Kennebec County.

Penobscot County with a huge jump in new cases- 165 recorded there.

There are 75 in Kennebec County, 65 in Somerset, 53 in Waldo and 25 in Knox counties.

64.25% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,818 new doses were given out.

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

