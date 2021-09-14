Advertisement

Time for Mainers to get back to masking frame of mind

Face coverings
Face coverings(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers need to get back into a masking frame of mind. That’s the message from PCHC’s chief medical officer.

Noah Nesin says he, like most everyone else, embraced the change in face covering recommendations over the summer and gladly started going without one.

However, cases are surging at a time when many gatherings are held outdoors.

As colder weather arrives, Nesin thinks it’s time to return to a preventative measure that he says is proven to work.

“As Maine did a great job early on in the pandemic with masking, I think we just need to reconnect to that, to help control this current surge and reduce illness and avoidable death,” Nesin said.

Nesin tells TV5 the projections he has seen has case counts continuing upward for the next few weeks then leveling out and hopefully declining.

