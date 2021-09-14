Severe Threat Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to sit to our north and will be losing its control on the region late this evening. Clouds will start to increase and even a few scattered showers will be possible overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s with a SE wind around 5-15 mph.

Warm front will move through early Wednesday. This will bring some scattered showers, but more importantly will bring a return of the humidity as dew points will be heading for the low to mid 60s. A cold front will follow the warm front and will bring the chance of showers & storms. A few stronger to even severe storms will be possible. What will lower our severe threat will be if our highs remain slightly cooler and if cloud cover is thicker than anticipated and a sea breeze will help to keep a stable airmass in place. Main hazards with any storm that does develop will be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and even hail. Storms will arrive in the north by about 2 PM and will make their way towards the coast and threat of severe weather should end by 8 PM. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Storms will arrive in the north around 2 PM and should clear the coast with the severe threat ending by 8 PM. (WABI)

Main hazards with severe storms tomorrow afternoon with be strong wind gusts, heavy rain & small hail. A tornado risk will be possible over far southern Maine. (WABI)

After the cold front clears, another area of high pressure will move in bringing a less humid & drier day for Thursday. There will be a few morning showers before skies do clear and highs will reach the low 70s.

There is a sub-tropical low that will move up the east coast by late week. This looks to stay in the Gulf of Maine, but could bring some choppy waters, dangerous rip currents, breezy conditions and even some showers along the coast on Saturday. By Sunday & into early next week, a quiet weather pattern looks to settle in.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and even a few scattered showers. Lows in the 40s & 50s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds & the humidity returns. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. A front moves through bringing a chance of showers & storms and even a few severe storms possible. South winds around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A few AM showers, humidity breaks and sunshine returns. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Low will setup in the Gulf of Maine. This could bring a bit of a breeze & some showers along the coast.

