Advertisement

Road shut down in Old Town due to tow truck rollover accident

Part of Bennoch Rd. in Old Town is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
Part of Bennoch Rd. in Old Town is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A section of Bennoch Road in Old Town is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.

Old Town Police tell TV5 a tow truck rolled over into a ditch and hit a telephone pole earlier tonight.

It happened around 8.

Bennoch Road is closed from Old Town Trading Post to East Coiley Road at this time.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until crews can extract the truck from the ditch and repair the damaged pole.

No one was hurt and the cause of the accident is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

Bangor International Airport sees record breaking number of travelers this summer
COVID testing kiosk coming to Bangor International Airport
Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial
Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial
Augusta man arrested for garage fire.
One man arrested after weekend garage fire in Augusta
Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park sets visitation record every month since Oct. 2020