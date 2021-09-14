Road shut down in Old Town due to tow truck rollover accident

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A section of Bennoch Road in Old Town is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.

Old Town Police tell TV5 a tow truck rolled over into a ditch and hit a telephone pole earlier tonight.

It happened around 8.

Bennoch Road is closed from Old Town Trading Post to East Coiley Road at this time.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until crews can extract the truck from the ditch and repair the damaged pole.

No one was hurt and the cause of the accident is unknown.

