Advertisement

Road reopened in Old Town after tow truck rollover accident

Part of Bennoch Rd. in Old Town is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
Part of Bennoch Rd. in Old Town is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A section of Bennoch Road in Old Town was shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.

Old Town Police tell TV5 a tow truck rolled over into a ditch and hit a telephone pole Monday night.

It happened around 8.

Bennoch Road was closed from Old Town Trading Post to East Coiley Road, but has been reopened.

No one was hurt and the cause of the accident is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Human remains found near I-295 in Falmouth
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

Bangor International Airport sees record breaking number of travelers this summer
COVID testing kiosk coming to Bangor International Airport
Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial
Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial
Augusta man arrested for garage fire.
One man arrested after weekend garage fire in Augusta
Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park sets visitation record every month since Oct. 2020