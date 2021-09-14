Road reopened in Old Town after tow truck rollover accident

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A section of Bennoch Road in Old Town was shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.

Old Town Police tell TV5 a tow truck rolled over into a ditch and hit a telephone pole Monday night.

It happened around 8.

Bennoch Road was closed from Old Town Trading Post to East Coiley Road, but has been reopened.

No one was hurt and the cause of the accident is unknown.

