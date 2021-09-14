Racing to end with sale of Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Racing will soon come to an end in Scarborough with the sale of the Beech Ridge Motor Speedway to developers.

Beech Ridge owner Andy Cusack stunned about 1,000 people with the announcement during a weekend post-race awards ceremony.

The last day of racing is on Sept. 23. The closing leaves just three race tracks in Maine: Wiscasset Speedway, Oxford Plains Speedway and Speedway 95 in Hermon.

