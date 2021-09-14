Advertisement

NJ man accused of setting fire to propane tank at downtown Bangor business

Mark Boldalski
Mark Boldalski(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Jersey man is in jail, accused of setting fire to a propane tank on the property of a Bangor business.

Fifty-year-old Mark Bodalski, who’s been living in the Bangor area, is charged with arson, reckless conduct and violation of conditions of release.

Police say on Sept. 4 a business owner discovered fire damage to a propane tank behind his property at Merchant’s Plaza.

A person appeared in surveillance footage setting fire to the tank.

A patrol officer identified Bodalski on Monday as the suspect.

He was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

