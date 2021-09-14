Man accused of putting baby in clothes dryer, starting it

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man has been accused of putting his baby daughter into a clothes dryer and turning on the machine before the mother quickly stopped it.

Police arrested the man in Manchester on Sunday on charges of reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal threatening.

The child did not appear to be injured.

The man waived arraignment on Monday and a judge ordered him held without bail.

His case has been assigned to a public defender’s office, but no attorney was listed for him in court documents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.