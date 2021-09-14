Advertisement

Maine has new steward to address affordable housing crunch

Greg Payne
Greg Payne(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s new advisor on housing policy is a veteran of the state’s push to create more affordable housing.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that Greg Payne has been appointed senior advisory on housing policy.

Payne is the former director of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition. Mills said affordable housing is a critical issue for the state, where single-family home prices have increased by almost 25% this year. S

he said Payne will be in charge of development of policies to address the lack of affordable and workforce housing in Maine.

