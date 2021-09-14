Maine football to face Merrimack with new starting quarterback

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Redshirt freshman quarterback Derek Robertson was thrust into action last week against James Madison after Joe Fagnano’s injury.

Derek Robertson replaces the injured Joe Fagnano (WABI)

“I had to snap out of it and just get ready to play. I came into a big situation. Obviously it didn’t go the way that we wanted to go, but we get to build from it, learn from it and get better for next week,” said Robertson.

Robertson said he’s taken steps to build chemistry with his teammates.

“Derek’s just as prepared as anybody would be. Whenever we’re watching film with Joe, Derek was right there with us always in tune and never missing a beat with the offense,” said Shawn Bowman, junior tight end.

“We built good timing in camp. I got some good reps with a lot of the ones,” said Robertson.

Head coach Nick Charlton said there’s two different game plans for the two different quarterbacks.

“Derek can do some different things well. His skill set obviously is different from Joe’s in certain areas, but they also do some things similar,” said Charlton.

The Black Bears and Merrimack get after it on Saturday at noon at Alfond Stadium.

Maine is back home for the first time since Week 1.

