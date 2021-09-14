‘The Kneeling Art Photography Project’ at UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Intermedia Graduate Program at UMaine has kicked off its fall season of the Intermedia Program Art Series.

It’s called “The Kneeling Art Photography Project.”

”The Kneeling Art Photography Project” is a statewide exploration of social justice through photography and community action.

Eleven photographers and 100 Mainers who have participated in the project captured images of themselves working to secure justice at the local, national, and international levels.

“It’s a really large project that really speaks to inclusivity and diversity within Maine, which as we know, is not always thought of as the most diverse state, but when you actually look at these photographs, you’ll see that the population, we’ve got a lot of people from a lot of different places here,” said Dr. Susan Smith, director of Intermedia MFA Program.

Many students and community members are able to connect to the project in different ways.

There are over a hundred different stories told by photos.

“‘It’s a good way of like showing both the unity but also the individual style of the photographers and also the people,” said Katarina Hoeger, UMaine student.

“It gives everybody a voice because those narratives are really beautiful, and you start to read all the experiences and the reasons why people are participating,” said Smith.

The exhibit is open weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. throughout September at the IMRC Center on the UMaine campus.

Guided tours of the project are available along with musical performances.

