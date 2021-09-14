KeyBank celebrates 30th annual ‘Neighbors Make a Difference Day’

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - KeyBank celebrated its 30th annual ‘Neighbors Make a Difference Day’ by closing early and sending staff to volunteer in their communities.

Members from KeyBank branches in Belfast and Rockland stopped by the Belfast Soup Kitchen to help with some cleaning and other tasks.

The Belfast Soup Kitchen moved into a brand new facility in June which has helped them expand their operation.

Last month, they served nearly 12,000 meals and distributed over 10,000 pounds of produce.

They rely on volunteers for much of the work they do.

”This gives an opportunity for the afternoon to be able to get things done that they maybe normally don’t have by their regular volunteers that they have come through to help serve the meals and just clean up after that,” said Mark Bergelin, Belfast KeyBank branch manager.

“We’re always taking volunteers. We always find something for friends to do. They can go right onto our website. There’s a simple application that will come directly to me. I will contact them, and then we’re really flexible. I want people to come here when it’s good for them,” said Maria Jacobs, Belfast Soup Kitchen.

You can find out more about volunteer opportunities by going to BelfastSoupKitchen.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.