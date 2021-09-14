Advertisement

Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Maine man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Gage Dalphonse is accused of shooting a Turner man twice in the back on July 27, 2019, at the Walmart after a brief verbal exchange in a parking lot.

Police said Dalphonse leaned out the driver’s side window of his car and shot Jean Fournier, of Turner.

Dalphonse’s attorney contends he fired his weapon in self-defense.

