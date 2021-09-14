Family, friends remember teenager killed in Garland crash

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Friends and family of Jacob Campbell say they will remember his sense of humor and witty personality.

The 18-year-old was killed in a car crash in Garland Saturday night.

Campbell was a student athlete and 2021 graduate of Dexter Regional High School.

We’re told he always had a smile on his face and was kind to everyone he met.

“Hold onto your babies, and you cherish every moment that you get with them because senseless tragedies like this do not have to happen. There are ways to prevent these,” said Joe Barnett, Jacob’s uncle.

“He was just out of this world ridiculous with his jokes. He always knew exactly what to say to make people laugh and put a smile on people’s faces,” said Cheyenne Beem, a good friend of Jacob’s.

Dexter Regional High School boy’s basketball coach, Peter Murray, says Campbell was a team player in every way.

”This day and age where there’s young kids, they often want to know what’s in this for me, Jacob was all about the team. He took great joy in the success of the team, and I think sometimes it almost appeared as if he got more out of seeing his teammates being successful than even he himself,” Murray said.

Friends and family have set up a memorial fund for the family at the Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union at 73 Maine Street P.O. Box 233 Dexter, Maine 04930.

Checks can be made out to the Jacob Campbell Memorial Fund.

There will also be a benefit bake sale and car meet Sunday at Dexter Regional High School.

