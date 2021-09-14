Advertisement

Families of Fallen Maine State Troopers to unveil memorial road signs in Trooper’s honor

Charles Black July 9 1936-1964 (left) James Griffith April 15 1961-1996 (right)
Charles Black July 9 1936-1964 (left) James Griffith April 15 1961-1996 (right)(Maine Department of Public Safety)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Twelve Maine roadways from Aroostook to York County will soon be dedicated to Maine State Troopers who have died in the line of duty.

“Our hope is the dedication of these road segments and the memorial markers will serve as reminders to honor our fallen heroes who gave everything they had in service to others.” said Maine State Police Colonel John Cote. “These markers are part of the commitment to our fallen and their surviving families that as an agency and a state, we will never forget their sacrifice.”

Back in June Governor Janet Mills signed into a law a bill that would dedicate one mile of Maine’s secondary roadways to each trooper who dies or has died in the line of duty. “With the signing of this bill into law, we’re paying our respects to the 12 Maine State Troopers we’ve lost in the 100 years of the force’s existence, and to any troopers we may sadly lose in the future,” said Senator Bill Diamond, the bill’s sponsor. “Recognizing these fallen heroes on the roads they patrolled and in the communities they served is such a meaningful statement.

The dedicated roadways will be marked with memorial signs in both directions of the roadway and will be located as close as possible to the patrol area of the fallen officer.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, two of the 12 families will unveil their fallen Trooper’s sign.

Maine State Police Fallen Trooper Sign Locations and Routes

Detective Ben Campbell, (4/3/2019)

Hampden, Route 202 Beginning at the Bangor-Hampden town line and extending south one mile

Detective Glenn Strange, (10/17/1997)

Houlton, Route 1 Beginning at the Littleton-Houlton town line and extending south one mile

Trooper James Drew Griffith, (4/15/1996)

Thomaston, Route 1 Beginning at the intersection with Dexter St and extending south one mile

Trooper Jeff Parola, (11/13/1994)

Sidney, Route 104 Begin 0.5 miles north of Lyons Road and extending south one mile

Lt. Rene Goupil, (1/23/1990)

Saco, Route 1 Beginning at the intersection of Route 98 and extending south one mile

Detective Giles Landry, (3/32/1989)

Leeds, Route 202 Beginning at the Leeds/Greene town line extending north one mile

Trooper Michael Veilleux, (6/17/1986)

Dayton, Route 35 Beginning at the Lyman/Dayton town line and extending north one mile

Trooper Tom Merry, (7/12/1980)

Palmyra Route 2 Beginning at the Newport/Palmyra town line and extending west one mile

Trooper Charles Black, (7/9/1964)

York Route 1 Beginning at the intersection with Animal Park Rd and extending north on Route 1 one mile

Trooper Frank Wing, (7/19/1928)

Millinocket, Route 11 Beginning at the intersection of the Golden Rd and extending south one mile

Patrolman Fred Foster, (8/30/1925)

Belfast, Route 3 Beginning at Schoodic Drive and extending west one mile

Patrolman Emery Gooch, (8/9/1924)

Mattawamkeag, Route 2 Beginning at the intersection of Route 157 and extending north for one mile

Maine has new steward to address affordable housing crunch
