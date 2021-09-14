Expensive taste! Rare scotch on the menu in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of the rarest bottles of scotch in the world are currently in Bangor.

You are looking at nearly $12,000 dollars worth of whiskey.

Each of these bottles of The Macallan is one of fewer than 600 ever created.

They arrived in Maine from Scotland on Monday and will be among the pours offered during a dinner at Novio’s Bistro Tuesday night.

The Macallan (WABI)

The restaurant’s owner says the quality of the wood casks gives the scotch its flavor -- and it’s price tag.

“Bangor is starting to be recognized by a lot of these luxury brands as having a clientele that appreciates nice things. Bangor is a great place for the arts and a great place for so many different reasons - but we have people that support those things and we have people that will enjoy those things. So just like we have people that enjoy great food, we have people that enjoy great scotch,” said Bob Cutler, Novio’s Bistro Owner.

Edrington, which is the company that owns The Macallen brand, has a special connection to the area.

It donated $5,000 to arts organizations in the Queen City during the pandemic.

Tuesday’s dinner sold out at $1,000 a ticket.

Cutler says they will have more events like it in the future.

