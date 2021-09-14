Dexter Regional High School working hard to keep COVID-19 cases low

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just a few weeks into the new school year, many schools across the state are already dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Dexter Regional High School is working hard to keep case counts low.

Principal Stephen Bell says they only have three positive cases right now between students and staff and roughly 25 people in quarantine.

He credits the high percentage of students and staff that are vaccinated as well as their COVID protocols.

They’re social distancing and wearing masks at all times inside the school.

“All the precautions and things that we’ve been doing for, you know, you’re going on your third school year now, so whether that’s the masking, the hand washing, the temperature checks, all the things that we’ve been doing, the distancing, are all still in place, so my assumption is all those things are helping,” said Bell.

Bell says they plan to start pool testing on Sept. 27 if the resources are available.

He says their number one goal is to keep their students safe and continue to have in-person instruction.

