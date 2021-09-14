Advertisement

Dexter Regional High School working hard to keep COVID-19 cases low

Dexter Regional High School
Dexter Regional High School(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just a few weeks into the new school year, many schools across the state are already dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Dexter Regional High School is working hard to keep case counts low.

Principal Stephen Bell says they only have three positive cases right now between students and staff and roughly 25 people in quarantine.

He credits the high percentage of students and staff that are vaccinated as well as their COVID protocols.

They’re social distancing and wearing masks at all times inside the school.

“All the precautions and things that we’ve been doing for, you know, you’re going on your third school year now, so whether that’s the masking, the hand washing, the temperature checks, all the things that we’ve been doing, the distancing, are all still in place, so my assumption is all those things are helping,” said Bell.

Bell says they plan to start pool testing on Sept. 27 if the resources are available.

He says their number one goal is to keep their students safe and continue to have in-person instruction.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
672 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Human remains found near I-295 in Falmouth
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland

Latest News

Greg Payne
Maine has new steward to address affordable housing crunch
Bangor hospital approaching all time high number of COVID-19 patients
Paul Colucci
Police searching for man missing from Baxter State Park
Each of these bottles of The Macallan is one of fewer than 600 ever created.
Expensive taste! Rare scotch on the menu in Bangor