COVID testing kiosk coming to Bangor International Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council voted Monday to pass an order allowing for a COVID testing kiosk to be set up inside Bangor International Airport.

The indoor kiosk is in addition to the drive-up testing site outside the airport, which re-opened last week and is run by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The new indoor facility will be run by Curative, a company with more than 10,000 COVID testing sites across the nation. This will be Curative’s first testing site in Maine.

The kiosk will provide COVID tests for airport travelers, City of Bangor employees, and the general public.

Airport Director Tony Caruso says the airport’s location makes it a perfect spot for a testing center.

“Us as a transportation hub, it made a lot of sense, for one, to have something in the terminal,” Caruso said. “And then to be able to work with the city staff and Northern Light to continue to offer that (drive-up) resource for the region is certainly something we looked at very closely. Anything that we can do to help support the community, certainly the city and the airport will do. "

The agreement with Curative is for six months, with an option to extend on a month-to-month basis.

Caruso says they will start working with Curative on an opening plan, but is expecting to have the site running in a few weeks.

