COVID-19 vax approval for children 11 and under could be here soon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Coronavirus vaccinations for children not currently eligible could be coming sooner than expected.

As it stands Tuesday night, those 12 and over can be vaccinated.

PCHC’s chief medical officer, Dr. Noah Nesin, says originally the plan was the FDA would be coming forward with emergency use authorization for younger children by the end of the year.

Now, there has been talk the FDA is moving faster.

“Indicated that they are looking at that process for emergency use authorization in children, then some vaccine experts around the country who are more connected than I am, have indicated that they also think that it may be coming in October, rather than at the end of the year,” Nesin said.

This would likely include children ages 5 to 11.

