Beautiful Today, Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with a beautiful day today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs topping off in the 60s to near 70°, a few degrees cooler than yesterday for most spots. Clouds will move in tonight followed by the chance for a few showers after midnight as a warm front approaches. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s.

A warm front will push through the state early Wednesday, allowing a warmer and more humid airmass to move in. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s with dew points climbing to the low to mid-60s in most locales. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some scattered showers during the morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. Some thunderstorms could be severe with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and hail. The bulk of the showers will move out by late Wednesday night as the cold front pushes to our south and east. Any lingering showers Thursday morning will move out early followed by brightening skies as high pressure moves in. Plan on a more comfortable day Thursday with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. An area of low pressure approaching from the south will bring more clouds into the region for Friday and possibly a few showers on Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-70°. Light and variable.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers possible after midnight. Lows between 48°-57°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Scattered showers possible during the morning then showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs between 65°-75°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early then brightening skies during the afternoon. Less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. HIghs in the 70s.

