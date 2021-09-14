672 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine information for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 672 new coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths.

These numbers reflect three days of case investigations.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Three residents each from Penobscot and Aroostook counties died with the virus. One each in Hancock and York counties.

Kennebec County showing the highest jump in new cases- 102 there.

64 in Penobscot County, 61 in Waldo, 30 each in Piscataquis and Hancock counties, and 24 in Washington County.

64.12% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,106 new doses given out.

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc County are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

