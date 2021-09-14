Advertisement

672 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

67 patients in critical care, 40 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine information for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine information for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 672 new coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths.

These numbers reflect three days of case investigations.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Three residents each from Penobscot and Aroostook counties died with the virus. One each in Hancock and York counties.

Kennebec County showing the highest jump in new cases- 102 there.

64 in Penobscot County, 61 in Waldo, 30 each in Piscataquis and Hancock counties, and 24 in Washington County.

64.12% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,106 new doses given out.

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc County are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Human remains found near I-295 in Falmouth
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

Elli Shiva gets service dog due to generosity Ellsworth community.
Ellsworth community provides Mariaville woman with new service dog
Bangor International Airport sees record breaking number of travelers this summer
COVID testing kiosk coming to Bangor International Airport
Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial
Jury selection starts in parking lot killing trial
Part of Bennoch Rd. in Old Town is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
Road reopened in Old Town after tow truck rollover accident