Advertisement

4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan. Four people were found dead in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in western Wisconsin, about 30 miles northwest of Eau Claire.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Amie Winters, Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said a homicide investigation is underway after four people were found dead Sunday in rural Wisconsin.

A Dunn Country Sheriff’s Office representative said the bodies were found in an abandoned black SUV in a corn field near the Town of Sheridan Town Hall, WEAU reported. A 911 caller alerted deputies to the vehicle.

No arrests had been announced by Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they believe the four who were apparently killed have no connection to the area, and there is no present danger to people living nearby.

The sheriff’s office said a second dark-colored SUV may have been involved.

They asked anyone with information on a black SUV with Minnesota plates in the area Sunday, or any other related information, to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Human remains found near I-295 in Falmouth
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19
Checkered flag
Racing to end with sale of Beech Ridge Motor Speedway
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman missing amid road trip out west
The number of new average daily coronavirus cases is falling, but deaths are up
New COVID cases slowly decline, deaths up
BART officials are investigating after a woman was killed by a train at a San Francisco...
GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train