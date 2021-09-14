Advertisement

3 teens charged with setting deadly Lewiston apartment building fire

Officials say one man died from injuries as a result of jumping out of a window on the top floor.
Officials say one man died from injuries as a result of jumping out of a window on the top floor.
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Three teens have been charged with setting a weekend apartment building fire in which a man jumped to his death to escape the flames.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a six-story apartment building at 226 Blake St.

Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set. Monday afternoon, three teens, two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old, were taken into custody.

The teens were taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Their names were not released.

Officials said the building was evacuated but Felicien Betu, 70, was trapped in an apartment on the sixth floor.

Firefighters were trying to reach him when he jumped from a window in an attempt to escape the fire. He died as a result of the injuries.

The Red Cross was helping more than 50 people displaced by the fire.

