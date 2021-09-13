Advertisement

U.S. Department of Education Grants Maine Schools $137 Million

The money will support the safe return to in-person learning and sustaining that safety.
Maine's public schools will soon be getting 137 million dollars as they reopen amid the pandemic.
Maine's public schools will soon be getting 137 million dollars as they reopen amid the pandemic.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s public schools will soon be getting 137 million dollars as they reopen amid the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education approved the state’s proposal for the use of the American Rescue Plan money.

Maine’s top priorities include social and emotional learning as well as mental and behavioral health for students.

The money will support the safe return to in-person learning and sustaining that safety.

The plan address also addresses the academic impact of lost instruction from last year and invests in after school programs.

Education Commissioner Pender Makin says the money will help support the system as it focuses on the whole child.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities
Prime Automotive Group sells Maine dealerships to Group 1 Automotive
Police identify Windham woman hit and killed Friday night
THIS WEEKEND MARKED THE START OF *PEAK APPLE HARVESt with MAINE APPLE SUNDAY.
THIS WEEKEND MARKED THE START OF *PEAK APPLE HARVESt with MAINE APPLE SUNDAY.