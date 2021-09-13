Public utilities agency seeks new electric suppliers

(AP) -PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission is soliciting requests for proposals for so-called “standard offer” providers for residential electric customers.

The commission is seeking proposals for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1 for Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers.

The commission says total electricity sales to their customers is approximately 12 million megawatt hours annually and about 57% of customers currently receive standard offer service.

The standard offer represents the default electricity supplied to homes unless customers choose a different supplier.

