One man arrested after weekend garage fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man is behind bars at the Kennebec County Jail, accused of intentionally setting a garage on fire this weekend.

59-year-old Peter Wing is charged with Arson.

State Police tell us the Augusta Fire Department responded to State St. in Augusta just before 8 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

They say they extinguished the fire, but the nature of the incident led them to contact the Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.

Wing, who State Police tell us lived at the property, was found to have set the fire to the garage and was arrested.

Augusta Fire and Police Departments assisted with the investigation.

