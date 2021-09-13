More than 64% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Latest vaccine update for state of Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 64.03% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

1,212 new doses were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc County are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

