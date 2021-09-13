Advertisement

More than 64% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

1,673,441 total vaccinations administered
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest vaccine update for state of Maine
Latest vaccine update for state of Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 64.03% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

1,212 new doses were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc County are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

AM showers, then mostly sunny
Belfast VFW is in need of a new building. (FILE)
Belfast VFW have plan for new building
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
The 7-th annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament was held today.
7th Annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament held in Holden Sunday