Advertisement

Milford Fire buying it’s own ambulance

TV5 spoke with the Milford chief about the work to keep their people and their things safer.
TV5 spoke with the Milford chief about the work to keep their people and their things safer.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The chief of Milford Fire and Rescue tells TV5 they have big plans for the future of the department.

TV5 spoke with him about the work to keep their people and their things safer.

“Since the beginning of time, Old Town’s been covering us for ambulance service,” said Chief Josh Mailman.

When there is an emergency in Milford, it’s Old Town’s ambulances that normally respond to the call because Milford doesn’t have it’s own. Mailman says it’s time for a change.

“With the call volumes continually increasing, last year was our busiest year that we’ve had on record, 509 calls last year, it’s just, it’s got to the point where the two ambulances in Old Town just can’t handle the call volume for their entire area. "

The price tag on a new ambulance is around a quarter of a million dollars. The chief says that’s probably about three years down the line. In the meantime, Milford is in the process of negotiating a price with Old Town to buy one of their ambulances.

“We’re trying to utilize the resources we have the best way that we possibly can, and waiting when you have someone that’s having chest pain or some sort of a possible heart attack, you don’t want to be waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance to come out of Bangor when there’s an ambulance here,” he said.

There are multiple hurdles to clear to get the approval to make the purchase, so Mailman is figuring it won’t happen until the middle of next year. What will happen before that is getting a sprinkler system installed in the building that houses the town office and fire department. A building that was built in the 70s and now being used in a different way.

“We didn’t have firefighters staying here all the time in 1973,” said Mailman. “There was an additional bay built on, so now we have not only the firefighters are staying here whose safety is paramount for us, but also we have millions of dollars worth of assets in this in this building as well as a lot of vital records and stuff in the town office and what not that we really want to protect.”

It’s all made possible through a federal grant they were just recently awarded.

“It’s $95,238, and the town’s portion that we have to put into to this project is about $4,700, so they get our buildings sprinkled for $4,700. We’d be foolish not to accept that.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using her ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Rhiannon Welch and Timothy Jennings
Belfast police make two drug trafficking arrests
Police identify Windham woman hit and killed Friday night
THIS WEEKEND MARKED THE START OF *PEAK APPLE HARVESt with MAINE APPLE SUNDAY.
THIS WEEKEND MARKED THE START OF *PEAK APPLE HARVESt with MAINE APPLE SUNDAY.