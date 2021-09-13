Maine men’s hockey hires new director of player development

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Matthew Vanden Berg is the new director of player development for Black Bear Men’s Hockey.

Black Bears add Matthew Vanden Berg to staff (WABI/Maine Athletics)

Vanden Berg’s coaching, scouting, and player development careers spans nine years across several levels of hockey.

He’s currently working on his Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Creighton.

