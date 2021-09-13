Maine men’s hockey hires new director of player development
Black Bears add Matthew Vanden Berg to staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Matthew Vanden Berg is the new director of player development for Black Bear Men’s Hockey.
Vanden Berg’s coaching, scouting, and player development careers spans nine years across several levels of hockey.
He’s currently working on his Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Creighton.
