Maine men’s hockey hires new director of player development

Black Bears add Matthew Vanden Berg to staff
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Matthew Vanden Berg is the new director of player development for Black Bear Men’s Hockey.

Black Bears add Matthew Vanden Berg to staff(WABI/Maine Athletics)

Vanden Berg’s coaching, scouting, and player development careers spans nine years across several levels of hockey.

He’s currently working on his Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Creighton.

