Local man accused of shooting two people in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Maine (WABI) - A man is in jail, accused of shooting two people last week in Prentiss.

64-year-old Gary LeBlanc of Prentiss is charged with aggravated assault and elevated aggravated assault.

State Police say they responded to Averill Road around 3 p.m. Friday after reports that shots had been fired.

They tell us two people were hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One has since been released, the other remains in stable condition.

State police investigated over the weekend and arrested LeBlanc Monday.

Game wardens and forest rangers also helped in the case.

