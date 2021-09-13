Advertisement

Human remains found near I-295 in Falmouth

The right lane of I-295 northbound from mile 9.5 to mile 10.5 is closed while police work to recover the remains.

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Falmouth police said human remains have been discovered in a tidal area along the Presumpscot River near I-295.

Detectives and cadaver dogs were working to recover the remains on Monday during low tide.

Police said the remains were discovered on Sunday but the tide hampered the recovery.

Officials said the death does not appear to be suspicious, but said the state medical examiner’s office will take the remains to Augusta for an autopsy.

The right lane of I-295 northbound from mile 9.5 to mile 10.5 is closed while police work to recover the remains.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

