Hallowell Granite Symposium features six sculptors creating unique art in celebration of Maine’s bicentennial

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) -The first ever Hallowell Granite Symposium is underway.

Six sculptors from the Maine Stone Workers Guild are spending ten days transforming local granite into works of art.

The symposium is supported by a grant from Maine’s Bicentennial Commission.

The public is encouraged to visit, vote for their favorite sculpture, and learn about the art of stone carving, past and present.

Dan Ucci, owner of Ledge Hill Creations, is one of the sculptors.

The town of Hallowell donated the granite for the sculptures and Dan says some of the stone he chose to work with has markings consistent with hand tools. The wide stone slab has a large hole in the middle with a shallow bowl shape leading into it.

“They didn’t have diamond blades or carbide tipped tools. To make this feature…an incredible amount of handwork.”

He plans to feature it prominently in the piece, paying homage to the stone workers of the past.

Mark Herrington is another sculptor in the symposium. He says it’s great to have so many members of the guild together, working on something in public. He hopes the public will come out and talk with them about the pieces.

“We all live in this environment. We all find inspiration in this environment. Everyone draws on what their life is, so there’s nothing here that’s not local.”

The sculptors will be at Stevens Commons every day from 10AM to 4PM through Sunday, September 18th.

One or more of the finished sculptures will be put on display in the city.

Learn more at http://hallowellgranitesymposium.org/

