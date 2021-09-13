Advertisement

Group says youth center continues to use dangerous restraint

The corrections department says it’s conducting an internal investigation.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s center for youth offenders is continuing to use dangerous tactics to restrain detainees even after being warned about it four years ago.

Disability Rights Maine says staff restrained youth in a prone position six times in one hour in early August, representing the most alarming example of what it described as “urgent safety concerns” at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The Bangor Daily News reports that experts previously warned against using prone restraint because it can lead to serious injuries or death and goes against how guards are trained.

The corrections department says it’s conducting an internal investigation.

