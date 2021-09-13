Advertisement

Fire destroys building that housed store, post office

(Jawor, Alyssa | WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021
MINOT, Maine (AP) - Investigators are at the scene of a weekend fire that destroyed the Village Trading Post in West Minot, Maine.

The fire swept through the business on Saturday and firefighters continued to battle hotspots through the weekend.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have been at the scene and are expected to wrap up their work by Tuesday.

