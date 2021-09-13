Fall-Like Day Tuesday, Threat Of Storms Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move into the region this evening and will stay in place of most of Tuesday. Skies will be clearing tonight and a cool & almost chilly night is on the way. Many locations will have lows in the 40s with some spots across the north dropping into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the NW around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will have a cool start, but with the high-pressure system in place, lots of sunshine can be expected & winds will be lighter than what they have been the past few days. It will have a Fall feel as highs will struggle to hit the low 70s with many locations only reaching the upper 60s. Clouds will increase during the evening ahead of our next disturbance, even a few overnight showers will be possible.

Warm front will move through early Wednesday. This will bring some scattered showers, but more importantly will bring a return of the humidity as dew points will be heading for the low to mid 60s. A cold front will follow the warm front and will bring the chance of showers & storms. A few stronger to even severe storms will be possible. What will lower our severe threat will be if our highs remain slightly cooler and if cloud cover is thicker than anticipated. Main hazards with any storm that does develop will be heavy rain & damaging wind gusts. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

After the cold front clears, another area of high pressure will move in bringing a less humid & drier day for Thursday. There will be a few morning showers before skies do clear and highs will reach the low 70s.

There is a sub-tropical low that will move up the east coast by late week. This looks to stay in the Gulf of Maine, but could bring some showers to coastal areas Friday & Saturday. Also watching an upper-level ridge that will try to move in for the weekend & looks to become more amplified by next week. This ridge will help to potentially return highs into the upper 70s & low 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the 40s with some 30s over the north. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Fall feel as high pressure moves in. Lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s. Winds will have a variable direction around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds & the humidity returns. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. A front moves through bringing a chance of showers & storms and even a few severe storms possible.

THURSDAY: A few AM showers, humidity breaks and sunshine returns. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

