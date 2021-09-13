Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Officials say 40-year-old Raymond Charloux III of Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is dead following a car crash on the intersection of Oak Street and Washington Street in Bangor Saturday night.
Officials say it happened just after 9 p.m..
It shut down the Penobscot Bridge for some time.
Officials say 40-year-old Raymond Charloux III of Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.
We’re told the driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Riley Guerra of Purvis, Missouri, and his passenger, 23-year-old Thomas Strickland of Cartersville, Georgia, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
No other information is being released at this time.
The accident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.