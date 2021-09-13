Belfast VFW have plan for new building

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this year we brought you the challenges faced by the Belfast VFW and their building.

After decades of use it has been falling apart, costing the VFW thousands of dollars to continue to repair and work out of it.

Over the course of this year their fundraising and outreach efforts have dramatically increased.

Taking 10 years to save up 100-thousand dollars. They now have enough to start the process of getting their new building.

They already have a plan to build on their current property, a one story building that can also be ADA compliant for their disabled veterans.

This has been a long effort and members of the VFW are excited for what this will mean for community veterans.

”A new facility would be tremendous,” said Belfast VFW Operations Manager Jim Roberts. “It will enable us to expand our efforts. Expand what we’re doing. To continue to grow and help our community. There’s a lot of programs that are run out of this building.”

Without a new building the Belfast VFW would not be able to afford to offer many of their veteran assistance programs.

Or their food pantry, pet food pantry, high school scholarships, and other services they provide to the community.

