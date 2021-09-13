Belfast police make two drug trafficking arrests

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. One is also accused of having a stolen gun.

Rhiannon Welch, 43, of Waterville, and Timothy Jennings, 56, of Oxford, were taken into custody Sunday evening.

Welch was driving on Route 1 in Belfast when officers pulled her over. Officers say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Between a search of the car and Welch’s hotel room, authorities say they found 62.3 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, suspected fentanyl and several prescription drugs along with more than $12,000.

Drug trafficking arrests (Belfast Police Department)

They also say they found a revolver under the passenger seat, which was reportedly stolen from a burglary in Auburn.

Jennings is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and theft.

Welch is charged with drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

