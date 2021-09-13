Advertisement

Belfast police make two drug trafficking arrests

Rhiannon Welch and Timothy Jennings
Rhiannon Welch and Timothy Jennings(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. One is also accused of having a stolen gun.

Rhiannon Welch, 43, of Waterville, and Timothy Jennings, 56, of Oxford, were taken into custody Sunday evening.

Welch was driving on Route 1 in Belfast when officers pulled her over. Officers say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Between a search of the car and Welch’s hotel room, authorities say they found 62.3 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, suspected fentanyl and several prescription drugs along with more than $12,000.

Drug trafficking arrests
Drug trafficking arrests(Belfast Police Department)

They also say they found a revolver under the passenger seat, which was reportedly stolen from a burglary in Auburn.

Jennings is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and theft.

Welch is charged with drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

-----------------------------PRESS RELEASE---------------------------- On the evening of 9/12/2021, the Belfast...

Posted by BELFAST (MAINE) POLICE DEPARTMENT on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

TV5 spoke with the Milford chief about the work to keep their people and their things safer.
Milford Fire buying it’s own ambulance
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using her ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Police identify Windham woman hit and killed Friday night
THIS WEEKEND MARKED THE START OF *PEAK APPLE HARVESt with MAINE APPLE SUNDAY.
THIS WEEKEND MARKED THE START OF *PEAK APPLE HARVESt with MAINE APPLE SUNDAY.