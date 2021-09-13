Bangor Humane Society receives “enormous” donation of pet food, blankets

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society put out a call for help on Facebook on Friday, seeking extra bedding and wet food for its animals.

That call was answered quickly.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 26-hundred times and received more than 160 comments.

Then the donations started rolling in.

Workers at the Humane Society received boxes and trash bags filled with food and usable bedding for the animals in the shelter.

After reaching what staff called a “911 emergency level” lack of resources, there’s now an overflow of supplies just three days later which will all be put to good use.

”We got an enormous response over the weekend,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at BHS. “Right now our supplies closet is full, we’ve got a little bit of overflow into our supply shed in the back. But, please keep it coming, because the more overflow we can keep on-hand, the less likely we are to get to that 911 level again.”

The shelter always accepts donations of pet food, toys, treats, bedding and cleaning supplies.

You can find out more at bangorhumane.org.

