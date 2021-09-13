Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society receives “enormous” donation of pet food, blankets

The Society is always accepting donations of pet blankets, food, toys and treats.
The Society is always accepting donations of pet blankets, food, toys and treats.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society put out a call for help on Facebook on Friday, seeking extra bedding and wet food for its animals.

That call was answered quickly.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 26-hundred times and received more than 160 comments.

Then the donations started rolling in.

Workers at the Humane Society received boxes and trash bags filled with food and usable bedding for the animals in the shelter.

After reaching what staff called a “911 emergency level” lack of resources, there’s now an overflow of supplies just three days later which will all be put to good use.

”We got an enormous response over the weekend,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at BHS. “Right now our supplies closet is full, we’ve got a little bit of overflow into our supply shed in the back. But, please keep it coming, because the more overflow we can keep on-hand, the less likely we are to get to that 911 level again.”

The shelter always accepts donations of pet food, toys, treats, bedding and cleaning supplies.

You can find out more at bangorhumane.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Crash shuts down Bangor-Brewer bridge
Brewer man dead after Bangor car crash
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park sets visitation record every month since Oct. 2020
TV5 spoke with the Milford chief about the work to keep their people and their things safer.
Milford Fire buying it’s own ambulance
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated
Rhiannon Welch and Timothy Jennings
Belfast police make two drug trafficking arrests