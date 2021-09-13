Bangor Area Youth Choirs holding open rehearsal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Youth Choirs are getting ready to kick off their 2021-2022 season.

The first open rehearsal will be held October 6th for anyone ages 9 to 18 to see what it’s all about.

After that, rehearsals are held once a week.

Artistic Director Molly J. Webster says she can’t wait to have everyone back singing together.

This will be the first time everyone will come together since March 2020.

”Any kids that like singing in the shower, like singing in the car, like singing along with TikToks, come on over, send them our way,” Webster said.

“It’s more than just singing, it’s a sense of community, its a sense of belonging, it’s a sense of inclusion,” said Rachel Parsons, chair of the board of directors.

COVID-19 safety protocols like masking and social distancing will be in place for rehearsals.

Full and partial scholarships are available.

For more information on pricing or sponsorships, you can visit bangorareayouthchoirs.com.

