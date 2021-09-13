Advertisement

AM showers, then mostly sunny

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak low pressure system along a cold front is bringing rain to coastal area this morning. Any remaining showers should come to an end by 9 a.m. Once this low has passed, high pressure will build in and linger through Tuesday. Mostly sunny conditions and near seasonable temperatures are expected today. Conditions tonight will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop into the 40s for most locations. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day, but a little cooler with temperatures mostly in the 60s.

A low pressure system approaching from the west will increase cloud cover and bring showers Tuesday night. Cloudy conditions will return on Wednesday along with the showers and thunderstorms as both a warm and cold front associated with the low move through the region. Gusty winds are possible with any storms that develop.

A few showers are possible Thursday morning but high pressure will move in and allow for mostly sunny conditions. Showers are possible again Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Early morning showers along the coast then mostly sunny. Highs 63° -75°. West wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 40° -50°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 62°-71°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph along the coast.

THURSDAY: Showers possible in the morning then partly sunny. Highs is the mid 60s to mid 70s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

