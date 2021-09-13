Acadia National Park sets visitation record every month since Oct. 2020

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is looking back on the first summer of reservations atop Cadillac Mountain and overall park visitation.

Officials say the park has set a visitation record every month since October 2020.

In Monday’s Acadia National Park Advisory Commission meeting, they discussed ways to structure the growing number of cars coming through the park.

Members of the public talked about the high levels of traffic impacting nearby neighborhoods especially in places like the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.

”The reservation system was never intended to solve all of our problems. It’s part of a suite of management actions that are in the transportation plan, and so there will be other elements that will be brought on subsequently to address those issues,” said Adam Gibson with the National Park Service.

Acadia will be using funding through the Great American Outdoors Act for various projects including breaking ground on their new maintenance building.

Friends of Acadia members say they are also focused on increased housing facilities for seasonal workers within the park.

