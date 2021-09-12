Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 580 cases
Dexter Arrests
Two arrested on drug charges, one arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter
We do not know if anyone was injured at this time or how long the bridge will remain closed.
Crash shuts down Penobscot bridge between Bangor and Brewer Saturday night
9/11 anniversary
Remembering Mainers killed in the 9/11 attacks
Madison man dies after car crash in Norridgewock

Latest News

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Woman dies after being hit by car in North Windham Friday night
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks