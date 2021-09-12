Advertisement

Scattered showers and breezy today

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will sweep through the region today and bring a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday with many places forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s. Gusty winds are expected as well, especially along the coastline, with southwest winds gusting between 20-30 mph. Additional rain is possible along the coast between 4-8 a.m. Monday.

High pressure will build in on Monday and linger through Tuesday. Temperatures will be near seasonable on Monday but only in the 60s on Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy conditions will return on Wednesday along the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few showers are possible along the coast on Thursday and more widespread shower activity is possible on Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 67-77°. Southwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows mostly in the 50s with 40s possible north. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Early morning showers along the coast then mostly sunny. Highs 63° -73°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a showers along the coast. Highs is the upper 60s to mid 70s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

